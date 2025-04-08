The Montreal Canadiens are getting a top prospect in time for the playoffs. Montreal is expected to bring in 19-year-old winger Ivan Demidov, per RG. Demidov was the fifth overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The announcement was also released by Bleacher Report.

SKA has announced that Ivan Demidov is coming to Montreal

Montreal is agreeing to a three-year, entry-level contract with the forward, per the team.

Demidov is playing in Russia, and was expected to stay there until June at the earliest. This latest development means that the winger would be in Canada in time for the club's possible run to the playoffs.

“Most likely, I’ll have time to play in the regular season for Montreal,” Demidov said. “My goal for the rest of the season is to adapt to this new style of hockey as quickly as possible and show what I’m capable of.”

The Canadiens have 85 points and are currently included in the playoff picture as a Wild Card team.

Ivan Demidov can help the surging Canadiens

Montreal is trying to hold several teams at bay in the playoff race. The Canadiens currently hold the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, but there are several clubs right on their heels.

The Canadiens have had a somewhat surprising year. The club is led by a core of young talent including Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and rookie defenseman Lane Hutson. Demidov is yet another ingredient that could propel the club's offense.

“I haven’t watched the latest Canadiens games, but I’ve been keeping up with all the highlights and recaps,” Demidov added.

This season in the Kontinental Hockey League, Demidov scored 19 goals and led his team with 49 points in 65 games, per Sportsnet. The KHL is made up of teams in Russia and other countries in Europe.

The winger says he is trying to learn English, to help with an anticipated language barrier. Since he is coming to Montreal, Demidov is also learning some French.

“I’ve been working hard on it. I understand everything, but speaking takes practice,” Demidov added. “I think once I’m there, it’ll get easier. I can say a few phrases in French too — I’m learning!”

Montreal's next game is against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. The Canadiens are 38-30-9 on the season, with victories in their last five games.