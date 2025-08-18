Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio addressed a Cooper DeJean change amid a preseason where multiple players are competing for the starting cornerback position. Fangio didn't hold back on Kelee Ringo's struggles in a 34-27 preseason loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also kept it 100 about where the Eagles stand in establishing who will win the job on a full-time basis.

Fangio says the race for the starting CB position is too close to call, per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner.

“I think all the guys are pretty even right now, Fangio said. “Jakorian just had a full week, last week. We need to give him a full opportunity with the other guys.”

When a reporter asked Fangio if Eagles' Cooper DeJean will be at outside cornerback, the Eagles' defensive coordinator wouldn't confirm, per Eagles reporter Jeff McLane.

“Not at this time,” Fangio replied.

The battle for the starting cornerback position will continue throughout the Eagles' preseason.

Vic Fangio on Kelee Ringo's struggles amid Eagles preseason

After the Eagles' 34-27 win in their preseason opener against the Bengals, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn't hold back when reacting to cornerback Kelee Ringo's struggles in the preseason opener, which has many fans wondering if Ringo has lost traction amid the race for the cornerback starting position, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.

“Yeah, obviously they had some tough assignments in that game going against that quarterback and those receivers, but I think it's a great learning experience for both of them, and hopefully, they'll both come back.

“Obviously, Kelee had more balls thrown his way than Adoree did, but I think it's great that happened, and we'll see how much they can grow from that,” Fangio said.

Fangio also clarified that Ringo's struggles extended beyond giving up a catch.

“He's got to tackle. I'm not upset that the guy caught the ball on him. I'm upset that he didn't tackle him, and he's got to realize where he is on the field, use the sideline, realize who he's going against.

“Those are all things you got to process and factor in a millisecond, and he didn't do a good job of that in that play, but I expect him to learn from that, and I expect them to improve from that.”

In their second preseason matchup, the Eagles lost to the Browns 22-13 on Saturday. They'll face the Jets on Friday.