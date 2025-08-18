The New York Islanders made a lot of changes in the NHL offseason. They fired Lou Lamoriello, hired Mathieu Darche, and traded Noah Dobson. If they are going to compete for a postseason spot, which they did not earn last year, they will need some breakout candidates. The Islanders expect Matthew Schaefer to break out during the 2025-26 season, but who else could take a step forward?

The Islanders had a lot of injuries last year, which could lead to a lot of point improvements from year to year. Mathew Barzal leads that group after a disappointing 20 points in 30 games before suffering a knee injury. But everyone expects Barzal to return to his point-per-game form if he is healthy throughout the season.

Who could have a career year for the Islanders and send them back to the playoffs in 2025-26?

Simon Holmstrom is primed for a leap

The Islanders drafted Simon Holmstrom in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In three seasons, he has played 200 games and improved in each season. Last year, he set career highs with 20 goals, 25 assists, and 45 points. Holmstrom signed a two-year deal worth $3.625 million per season this offseason and should be primed for a breakout.

The Islanders have a lot of wingers coming to training camp, but Holmstrom should be locked into the top six already. He put up those numbers without much power-play time. If he gets man-advantage time when the season begins, his point numbers should explode. The breakout should be coming for the first overall pick, especially if he plays with Mat Barzal or Bo Horvat at even strength.

Maxim Tsyplakov enters Year 2

The Islanders signed Maxim Tsyplakov out of Russia before the 2024-25 season and got solid production out of the 26-year-old. He scored ten goals and added 25 assists while playing about 15 minutes a night. He signed a two-year extension to stay on Long Island, one of the many wingers on the squad. If he gets an expanded role in the offense this year, he should be able to expand on that production.

The Islanders also signed Maxim Shabanov to a rookie contract out of Russia this offseason. Whether they play together or separately, there will be a lot of attention on both Maxims. With an aging and expensive roster, it is important for Mathieu Darche and Patrick Roy to find and develop young and inexpensive talent. Both Shabanov and Tsyplakov should be a part of that.

What can the Islanders expect from Matthew Schaefer?

The Islanders took Matthew Scahefer first overall in the NHL Draft after winning the lottery. Even with hometown kid James Hagens available, Darche did not hesitate in picking the defenseman. At just 17 years old, he signed his entry-level deal that prevents him from playing NCAA Hockey in 2025-26. So he will be on the Islanders or back in the Ontario Hockey League. With a need for defensemen, the Islanders are expecting Schaefer to burst onto the scene.

Schaefer cannot be expected to join the Norris Trophy consideration for top defenseman in the league in his rookie year. Even Calder Trophy consideration will be difficult for a defenseman at just 18 years old. Lane Hutson won as a 21-year-old defenseman last year. The only defenseman to win the Calder Trophy at 18 is Bobby Orr in 1967.

A breakout year for Schaefer would include some solid point totals, but would mostly be judged by the eye test. If he holds his own in the defensive zone and kills some penalties, it will be a delight for the team. There is a chance he plays nine games and is sent to the OHL to keep his rookie status intact for 2026-27. But if he is an everyday part of their roster, there will be expectations from the teams and fans.