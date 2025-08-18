New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has evoked comparisons to Bill Belichick. In terms of strategy, communication skills, and player dynamics, he is following in his path.

At one point, Vrabel could have had the chance to work under Belichick when he was in charge. However, Vrable turned down an opportunity, per the Scoop City podcast.

“I've had an opportunity to go and be an assistant in New England,” he said .”I didn't think that that was the right thing to be there at that time.”

Host Dianna Russini asked him, “This is when Bill was there? He wanted to bring you on?”

“Correct,” Vrabel said. “Yeah, we had had a conversation and then I ended up going to Houston and I felt like that was the best thing for me at that time.”

“Was to go there and kind of learn from from Bill O'Brien, which I did, I learned a lot and he helped me, you know, prepare me for the opportunity at Tennessee. And then, you know, like I said, always the when the time was right, if it was if it all worked out, you know, we could we could come back here.”

In the podcast, Vrabel was asked about previous coaching opportunities. Recently, the New York Jets offered Vrabel a head coaching job and full control of the franchise.

Also, he was offered a job with the Chicago Bears, but expressed no regrets of going to New England.

“I think being able to visit with the Jets was very intriguing and interesting and meeting everybody that was involved there,” he said. “Meeting with the Bears organization and what they were about and the people that they had there in place. But in the end, I think that this was just the right choice at the right time.”

Mike Vrabel's expectations with the Patriots

This year, Vrabel is seeking to get the Patriots back on track. Last year, they finished with a record of 4-14.

He is looking to maximize the potential he has with the current roster. Additionally, Vrabel is focusing on player development, particularly with QB Drake Maye.

Recently, Vrabel laid out a clear “expectation” for Maye to be the leader of the team.