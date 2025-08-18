Recently, the NCAA handed down its punishment as a result of the sign-stealing investigation regarding the Michigan football program. Among other things, head coach Sherrone Moore will serve a suspension for a portion of the upcoming season, and the team will also lose scholarship money and other assets to their program.

It brings a saga that lasted nearly two years to an end, dating back to the days when Jim Harbaugh was the head coach of Michigan.

Recently, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter made an appearance on Get Up and was discussing a potential expansion to the college football playoff format when he also took a brief jab at the NCAA for its handling of the Michigan investigation.

“The good part is I think the NCAA is finally done punishing Michigan,” Schefter said, per Steve Samra of On3 Sports. “I think they’ll have a lot more time to figure it out.”

Making things more ironic is that Michigan football went on to win a national championship during the 2023 season, which was the primary season focused on in the investigation. Now, some fans are claiming that the championship is tainted or calling for it to be vacated in the wake of the investigation's conclusion.

Jim Harbaugh skipped town almost immediately after leading the Wolverines to the title, bolting to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and leaving behind Sherrone Moore to deal with the fallout of the investigation, which has now come to pass.

As Schefter insinuated, the NCAA has indeed come under criticism of its own for its handling of the investigation, with some complaining that the proceedings took far too long to get resolved, as well as others claiming that what Michigan did is not out of the ordinary for college football teams.

In any case, Michigan will kick off its 2025 college football season on August 30 at home against New Mexico at 7:30 PM ET.