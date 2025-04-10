The Montreal Canadiens received a bombshell piece of news on Wednesday — top prospect Ivan Demidov is on the way. After putting together one of the best U-20 seasons in the history of the KHL, the former SKA Saint Petersburg forward signed his three-year entry-level deal with the Habs earlier this week.

And according to RG's Marco D'Amico — who exclusively broke the news that the Russian is coming to North America — the organization's top prospect is now on his way to Quebec.

“After a brief stop in Turkey to finalize his Canadian work visa, the highly touted Russian forward is officially en route to Toronto. Demidov is expected to land in the city later today, Thursday, April 10, marking a major step in his transition to the NHL,” D'Amico wrote.

The hockey insider continued: “As a source told RG, Demidov departed Istanbul at 4:02 p.m. local time on flight TK17 and is expected to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport after 7 p.m. local time. With paperwork now cleared, the 19-year-old will spend Friday acclimating and resting after his travel from Istanbul. The plan is for Demidov to join the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday when they face off against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.”

D'Amico also confirmed that Demidov's NHL debut is expected to be next Monday at the Bell Centre against the Chicago Blackhawks, “a home debut that promises to bring plenty of buzz to Montreal.”

Inarguably the Canadiens' top prospect, Demidov was selected fifth overall by the organization in the 2024 NHL Draft. He scored 19 goals in 2024-25 with SKA, and led the team with 49 points in 65 games. He managed another five points in six postseason contests before his club was ousted by Dynamo Moscow in six games.

“Most likely, I’ll have time to play in the regular season for Montreal,” Demidov told RG. “My goal for the rest of the season is to adapt to this new style of hockey as quickly as possible and show what I’m capable of. …I’ve started to understand the pro game better. I read the play better, both in the offensive and defensive zones. I’ve adapted to adult-level hockey.”

All signs are pointing to the Canadiens returning to the playoffs for the first time since marching all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020-21 — and Demidov will almost certainly be in the lineup when that time comes.

Ivan Demidov could be a postseason difference-maker for Canadiens

It's been a phenomenal year for the Canadiens as the franchise comes out of the rebuild in a huge way.

Lane Hutson is the odds-on favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie after recording 64 points and counting in his first 78 NHL games. Nick Suzuki is four points away from being the first Hab to record a 90-point campaign since Vincent Damphousse and Pierre Turgeon accomplished the feat in 1995-96. And the organization is filled with young, impactful players like Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle, among others.

Montreal has been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference over the last month-and-a-half, with a seriously impressive 14-4-4 record since play resumed after the 4 Nations Face-Off — including six victories in a row.

Now 39-30-9 with four games left in the regular-season, the Canadiens are a single victory away from securing their spot in the dance.

Primed for a potential Round 1 matchup against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, Demidov could be a difference-maker as the Habs look to upset the Caps like they did in a seven-game thriller back in 2010.

But first, a great test against the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.