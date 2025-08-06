The Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made MLB history on Tuesday, when he launched a 103.9 mph fastball for a game-tying home run in the eighth inning of their 10-5 extra-innings loss to the San Diego Padres.

Gurriel crushed a two-run homer, sending the ball 439 feet with an exit velocity of 107.1 mph, the fastest pitch ever homered off since pitch tracking began in 2008. The pitch came from Padres flamethrower Mason Miller, who was recently acquired from the Athletics at the trade deadline.

104 MPH is the fastest pitch ever homered off of since the pitch tracking era began in 2008 😳 pic.twitter.com/ctqNzzzgbP — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 6, 2025

Miller, whose velocity topped out at 104.2 mph on the night, had already allowed a two-out walk to Geraldo Perdomo when Gurriel stepped in. After fouling off four pitches, Gurriel connected on the 103.9 mph heater, tying the game at five and sending Chase Field into a frenzy.

Gurriel also homered earlier in the game, hitting a two-run shot off Padres starter Yu Darvish in the first inning. It was his first multi-homer game since June and ended a home run drought dating back to July 1. Both homers were set up by two-out walks from Perdomo, highlighting the pair’s crucial offensive contributions.

Despite Gurriel's heroics, Arizona struggled mightily with runners in scoring position, finishing the game 0-for-13 in those situations. The Diamondbacks had several chances late, including a leadoff single by Blaze Alexander and a hit-by-pitch to Alek Thomas in the ninth, but they failed to capitalize.

Ryne Nelson delivered a strong start for Arizona, tossing 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts, both season highs. He allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks, exiting with a 3-2 lead after reaching a season-high 100 pitches.

However, Arizona’s bullpen faltered, beginning with Kyle Nelson walking three straight batters without recording an out in the sixth. Rookie Andrew Hoffmann walked in the tying run, and Kendall Graveman later surrendered a two-run double to Ramon Laureano in the seventh, giving San Diego a 5-3 lead.

Arizona tied the game on Gurriel’s second homer, but the bullpen collapsed in the 11th. Jake Woodford gave up five runs on six hits in the inning, as the Padres pulled away. The loss dropped the Diamondbacks to 54-60 on the season and 4-8 in extra-inning games, tied for the third-most such losses in the league.

Injury-wise, the Diamondbacks are also facing setbacks. Reliever Kevin Ginkel (sprained shoulder) is likely out for the season pending a second opinion. Meanwhile, Pavin Smith, Ildemaro Vargas, and Jordan Lawlar are all progressing in their rehabs, with Smith expected to return to action in a camp game on August 7.