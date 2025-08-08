Texas football is hearing the constant Arch Manning hype. But the incoming quarterback will need Quintrevion Wisner to ease his starting transition. Wisner himself delivered a key sacrifice to prepare for the 2025 season.

Wisner is an avid lover of trash talking defenses plus feasting on McDonald's. But he tossed one out this fall, he revealed via KXAN NBC Thursday.

The fast food giant's famed Chicken McNuggets is no longer in his diet. He explained why the iconic food won't get inside his system this fall.

““I have to keep my body healthy because it’s crunch time again,” Wisner said.

And that's not the only major change he's attempting.

Texas RB Quintrevion Wisner aiming to add new running element

Wisner won't scale back on the trash talking. But he wants to implement one more change when he's carrying the football.

“Another thing is my open field tactics, like making safeties miss in the open field,” Wisner said. “As long as I’ve got the O-Line to take care of the box, the safeties are what I’m worried about.”

Wisner opens up the offense for Steve Sarkisian through more than handoffs. He's a trusted receiver out of the backfield. Proven by his 44 catches for 311 receiving yards.

But he gashed defenses with 1,064 yards and scored five touchdowns. Wisner wore down defenses with three 100-yard games. Including hitting 110 against Clemson during the College Football Playoffs. He also crossed the end zone twice in the 38-24 romp.

Wisner holds one more distinction: The Southeastern Conference's top returning running back for 2025. He's the SEC lone returning 1,000-yard back.

Texas doesn't just feature a potential Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick with Manning. Wisner is a Doak Walker Award nominee ahead of the season. The RB1 faces big expectations. But don't expect him to face Chicken McNuggets on his dinner table.