The Las Vegas Raiders made headlines Thursday night as quarterback Geno Smith experienced an emotional return to face the Seattle Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL preseason matchup. All eyes were on the veteran NFL quarterback as he stepped back onto Lumen Field—this preseason marked the start of a new era in Las Vegas under head coach Pete Carroll, with Smith as his first quarterback in silver and black.

The ovation for the former Seahawks signal-caller quickly became a hot topic across Raiders news, with fans reflecting on Smith’s journey and lasting impact in Seattle.

The quarterback out of West Virginia, who spent six years in Seattle—including three as the starting quarterback—became the steady presence the franchise needed after the Russell Wilson era. His story is one of perseverance, highlighted by leading the NFL in completion percentage in 2022 and stabilizing the Seahawks offense during years of transition. Over his 37 starts, Smith threw for 8,641 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions, earning the respect and admiration of fans across the league.

The energy in the stadium was unmistakable as the 13-year veteran took the field as a member of the Raiders. He gathered his new Las Vegas teammates for a brief huddle, delivering words of encouragement before kickoff. The moment was met with loud applause and cheers from the Seattle crowd—a genuine show of gratitude for Smith’s years in the Pacific Northwest.

Geno Smith gets a warm welcome back to Seattle 🙌 It’s his first time facing the Seahawks since joining the Raiders 👀 (via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/94MJ1qVufP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2025

The reception for Smith underscores the deep connection between player and city. For many Seahawks fans, the quarterback symbolizes resilience and professionalism, stepping into a starting role after years as a backup and embracing the pressure of following in the footsteps of a Super Bowl champion. His NFL quarterback journey has now come full circle, serving as the Raiders’ new leader after a 2025 offseason trade that shook up both franchises.

This homecoming is more than just a nostalgic moment. For Las Vegas, bringing in a seasoned veteran like Smith offers much-needed leadership as the franchise begins a new era under head coach Pete Carroll, who joined the team in the 2025 offseason following his celebrated run in Seattle. For the Seahawks, Smith’s return marks the start of a new chapter at quarterback, with fans and analysts acknowledging the calm and consistency he provided through some challenging years. The night was also significant as it marked the first time Smith and Carroll took the field together in any capacity since leaving Seattle—a reunion made even more meaningful given their close relationship.

The careers of NFL quarterbacks can take unpredictable turns, and Smith’s story is no exception. His rare ability to win over two passionate fanbases speaks volumes about his leadership and character, keeping him relevant in both Raiders news and league conversations. Smith’s journey stands as a testament to resilience and adaptability—qualities that define so many NFL careers and continue to inspire fans and players across the league every year.