The Montreal Canadiens are in continued discussions with Jake Evans on a new contract, per TSN. Evans is a hot-commodity on the market ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. There are several teams interested in the center, including the Edmonton Oilers.

Evans is having an outstanding season, so much so that the Canadiens cooled their heels on trying to move him. Montreal is apparently not going to trade Evans unless their asking price is met by another team.

This season, the center has 28 points including 12 goals. He has one point in his last five game appearances. Montreal is 30-26-5 on the season.

Evans has played for Montreal since the 2019-2020 season. He is a former seventh round draft pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Jake Evans is helping to lift the Canadiens

Evans is just one point shy this season of tying his career season points record. That came in 2021-2022, when the center posted 29 points.

The Canadiens are red-hot right now. Montreal has won five games in a row, and look to keep the wins coming. While Evans has just one point in recent games, he's skating well and helping his team's offense.

Montreal has struggled on defense this season. The Canadiens have allowed 204 total goals, and are -20 in goal differential. The team's defense is an area of concern that is expected to be addressed before the March 7 trade deadline. While Evans was seen previously as expendable, it appears things have changed.

Montreal won its fifth consecutive game on Monday, in a fight against the Buffalo Sabres. The Canadiens won the game in overtime 4-3, and got four points from Nick Suzuki. Suzuki is absolutely on fire right now for Montreal, with 13 points in his last five games.

“I’m playing with good players, we’re using each other well, the power play’s been good,” Suzuki said, per NHL.com. “It’s nice when our line feels good and we’re doing things properly and getting rewarded for it. So, it’s been fun lately and we’re just trying to keep that going on the road.”

The Canadiens have more ground to make up. Despite this winning streak, Montreal is still just sixth in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. The team is tied with Ottawa with 65 points.

Montreal next plays Edmonton on Thursday. Canadiens fans hope that if Evans does leave the team, the chemistry of this surging group is unaffected.