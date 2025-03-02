The Montreal Canadiens appear to be cooling their heels on potentially trading Jake Evans. While Montreal was once shopping Evans, it appears the team won't give him up unless their asking price is met. There are several teams interested in the center, per TSN. One of them is reported to be Edmonton.

This season, Evans has posted 28 points in 60 games. He has just one point in his last five contests.

The Canadiens are trying to find solid ground in the NHL Eastern Conference standings. Montreal is 29-26-5, coming off a win on Saturday against Buffalo. The Canadiens have won four in a row. Their recent success is one of the reasons why they are becoming reluctant to trade Evans, per the outlet.

Evans has played for the Canadiens since the 2019-2020 campaign. He was drafted by Montreal in the 2014 NHL Draft, as a seventh round selection. He also represented Canada in the 2017 Spengler Cup and won a gold medal.

It appeared certain not long ago the Canadiens would move Evans ahead of the trade deadline, but that certainly now looks murkier.

Inside the Canadiens' recent win streak

Montreal has found a way to play some excellent defense in this four-game winning streak. In the last four contests, the Canadiens have allowed just seven goals. In the two previous games before that, they had allowed nine.

Montreal's offense has also been sharp. The Canadiens have scored 17 goals during this red-hot streak. While Evans isn't posting big numbers at the moment, some of his teammates are. That includes Nick Suzuki, who netted two goals in an overtime win over the San Jose Sharks.

While Evans may not be posting points recently, he's still having one of his best seasons. He's just one point away from tying his career-high point total for a season. That career-high year was in 2021-22, when Evans posted 29 points.

The Canadiens center is also proving himself to be a clutch skater. This season, Evans has five game winning goals. Before this year, he had just one in his career. Evans' shooting percentage is also just above 20 percent, another career-high for the center.

If the Canadiens do decide to move Evans, it will have to happen soon. The NHL Trade Deadline is March 7.

Montreal will try to make it five wins in a row when the team next plays Buffalo Monday night. The puck drops at 7:00 ET.