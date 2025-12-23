The New York Islanders received a much-needed positive update on Bo Horvat as they continue navigating a difficult stretch without their leading scorer. While Horvat will not be available for Tuesday night’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena, his return appears to be getting closer.

Horvat has been sidelined since Dec. 11 after suffering a lower-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks, when his right skate became tangled with defenseman Drew Helleson. The play left Horvat down briefly before he managed to get back to the Islanders’ bench, but he has not appeared in a game since.

“Bo Horvat says he's hoping to return Saturday vs. NYR but not ready to put a definitive timeline on when he will play. But he's feeling good, happy to skate with teammates again,” Andrew Gross of Newsday relayed Horvat’s cautious optimism following practice, posting on X, formerly Twitter.

While that update effectively rules Horvat out for Tuesday’s contest against the Devils, it opens the door for a possible return against the New York Rangers in what would be a crucial divisional matchup. The Islanders have clearly felt his absence, losing three of their last four games and struggling to generate sustained offense without their top center.

Article Continues Below

On Monday morning, Horvat skated with his teammates for the first time since the injury, albeit in a red non-contact jersey. His presence marked a notable step forward in his recovery, especially after previously skating on his own and remaining behind when the team traveled to Buffalo Sabres last week.

#Isles Bo Horvat back on ice with the team for first time since Dec. 11. pic.twitter.com/xnsCHLaPXE — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) December 22, 2025

Before getting hurt, Horvat was in strong form, producing five goals and one assist over his previous seven games, including three power-play points. Overall, the 30-year-old has totaled 31 points, with 19 goals and 12 assists in 32 games, being the leading scorer of the team.

As the team manages a lengthy injury list and pushes through the final games before the holiday break, getting Horvat back, especially for a high-stakes Rangers showdown, could provide a crucial spark as the Islanders aim to stabilize their season and regain momentum.