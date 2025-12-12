The New York Islanders absorbed a significant injury blow during their game on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

In the second period of the contest, New York center Bo Horvat, playing in his fourth season with the Islanders, went down with an apparent lower-body injury while trying to battle for the puck. Just when he was about to take full control of the puck, Horvat slipped and fell to the ice in pain.

Islanders say Horvat will not return…hope it's not serious https://t.co/XkF5R0KqQG — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Horvat would later exit the game before the Islanders announced that he was done for the rest of the evening.

“Injury Update: Bo Horvat will not return to the game (lower body),” the Islanders shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Before he left the contest, the 30-year-old Horvat had two shots at the goal but did not convert either shot. Nevertheless, the Islanders weathered his absence the rest of the way, as New York scored a 5-2 victory for the Islanders' second win in a row and fifth in six outings.

It remains to be seen whether Horvat would miss a game or more with the injury, though New York head coach Patrick Roy said following the win over the Ducks that Horvat is day-to-day (via NHL insider Elliotte Friedman).

Horvat joins left wing Kyle Palmieri and center Jonathan Drouin on the shelf, though Drouin could be back sooner rather than later.

In 32 games played so far in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, Horvat, a former first-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks, has 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 points.