The buildup for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine has launched. This becomes the time of year when unheralded prospects shoot their NFL Draft stock to the moon off their workouts. Hence why Texas A&M football star KC Concepcion is one of three prospects to watch here.

Why should the combine place its cameras on Concepcion despite his lack of size?

Scouts and draft experts must overlook the diminutive 5-foot-11 frame the Aggies wide receiver possesses. Both parties instead need to observe his body of work at both North Carolina State and more recently with TAMU.

The latter place was where Concepcion exploded — averaging 15.1 yards per catch and racking up 919 yards for career-highs. He added nine touchdown catches too, all while facing Southeastern Conference competition. Yet he averaged 62 receptions with 650 yards and scored 16 total touchdowns against Atlantic Coast Conference foes before his transfer.

The Charlotte native still proved he could thrive in the SEC last season. Texas A&M got more creative with Concepcion's speed in aligning him at the slot then moving him around. But the Aggies turned him loose on special teams including watching him return two punts for touchdowns.

He'll shoot up the draft boards if he turns in a 40-yard dash time of under 4.4. And with Jordyn Tyson not competing plus hefty pre-draft buzz surrounding Carnell Tate, Concepcion can take advantage and steal the show. He's capable of sparking conversations of landing in the middle of the first round with an epic combine week.

But he's not the only one with the chance to rearrange the draft order. Here are two more to closely observe this week.

SEC star Jalon Kilgore is defensive player to watch

Kilgore looks equally athletic to a famed Gamecocks defender who stole the show in Indianapolis last season: Nick Emmanwori. The same safety who galvanized the Seattle Seahawks' defense during their Super Bowl run.

Kilgore, however, enters the combine with eight interceptions and 21 pass breakups in tow. Emmanwori walked into the league with six picks and 11 PBUs…making Kilgore more of the ballhawk here.

The Super Bowl winning defender still holds a two-inch height advantage over Kilgore. But the incoming rookie presents some of the best ball skills for the defensive back group this week.

The 6-foot-1 talent presents his own versatility in aligning at safety, nickelback and can rise as a physical press cornerback option at the line. Defenses will love his physical enforcer side. General managers, though, will love him if his 40 time is near the 4.38 time Emmanwori ran one year ago.

National champion edge rusher is last who could boost stock

Edge rusher surfaces as a highly-wanted position in the draft. Rueben Bain of Miami is commanding the spotlight for that spot. However, a national champion receives his chance to shoot his stock upward: Mikail Kamara of Indiana.

His 2024 tape looked more impressive than the national title run. But that's because offenses ran plays away from him most of the time, signaling the respect he commands.

Kamara presents a disruptive first step and brings elite hand fighting technique to shed blockers. Indiana still needed his penetration and tenacity to create one of the nation's top defenses last season.

Kamara's high motor makes his small 6-foot-1, 265-pound frame an afterthought. But producing an incredible 40 time and displaying overpowering strength on the bench press will get Kamara moving up…and into late first round conversations.