The Denver Broncos are in a position to make some noise in the 2026 offseason with more cap space to utilize in free agency than many might realize.

After falling a Bo Nix injury short of Super Bowl LX, the Broncos would be content to run it back in 2026. They secured their first playoff victory since 2015 and have a young core poised to remain intact for the foreseeable future.

But while the Nix injury derailed their title aspirations, Denver still had a pair of major flaws that nearly cost it multiple games in 2025. The Broncos struggled with penalties and in short-yardage situations all season, two areas they need to address in the 2026 offseason.

The penalty issue was the main killer. Denver committed the ninth-most penalties, which cost it the most penalty yards in the league. That issue has to be addressed, but it is mostly a coaching and discipline matter rather than a personnel problem.

However, the Broncos can address their other flaw in free agency. Adding a stout between-the-tackles runner needs to be atop their priority list once the window officially opens in March.

Broncos' short-yardage issues were their biggest flaw in 2025

The Broncos struggled to run the ball in the trenches all season, an issue that their defense tended to mask. Denver's short-yardage shortcomings led to issues in the red zone, forcing Sean Payton to get creative with his play-calling in goal-to-go situations.

The Broncos only converted 56.5 percent of their red zone trips into touchdowns, the 12th-worst rate in the league. Their short-yardage woes also affected their fourth down efficiency — they only converted on 50 percent of their fourth down attempts, also ranking 21st.

Denver's numbers in such situations got even worse in the second half of the season, after the team lost J.K. Dobbins for the year. While RJ Harvey thrived in a full-time starting role, his 5-foot-8, 205-pound frame struggled in between the tackles. Harvey is a dynamic player in space but lacks the physicality in the foxhole.

Dobbins' injury thrusted Jaleel McLaughlin into the change-of-pace role, but the 5-foot-7, 187-pound Youngstown State alum is even smaller than Harvey. Once their veteran leadback went down with a Lisfranc fracture, the Broncos had no ability to run up the gut in short-yardage situations.

The Broncos have one of the best offensive lines in the league, but none of that matters without a big-bodied ball-carrier to push the pile. Payton's creativity allowed Denver to still have success in the red zone — he drew up a play for offensive tackle Frank Crum to catch a touchdown in the playoffs — but those do not work without any threat of a basic inside handoff.

Denver's inability to run the ball in close also led to a pivotal 4th-and-1 turnover in its 10-7 AFC Championship Game loss. Payton, who was clearly committed to going for it, did not trust his backfield and called a roll-out screen pass that fell incomplete.

With Dobbins, McLaughlin and Tyler Badie all hitting free agency in the 2026 offseason, the Broncos cannot guarantee that either will return. Even if Dobbins returns, the backfield is now Harvey's to lose, but Denver needs another power runner who can give Payton that option in crunchtime.

Broncos need to sign running back AJ Dillon in 2026 offseason

The 2026 free agency class is not booming with running back talent, but the Broncos do not need a home-run hitter. All they need is a capable inside runner who can handle five to 10 carries per game, which is what AJ Dillon can be.

Although coming off a disastrous one-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, the wide-set Dillon thrived in a complementary role with the Green Bay Packers. Injuries have limited Dillon to just seven games in the last two years after missing the entire 2024 campaign. Yet, he is still just 27 and can revive his career with the right team.

While Dillon's injury woes are concerning for a team that just suffered a significant running back injury, they also lower his asking price. The Broncos can grab him in free agency on a veteran minimum contract, leaving them the flexibility to make other moves.

With Harvey providing the flash, Dillon is the perfect counterpart to be the Broncos' thunder. His low center of gravity combines with elite lower-body strength, giving him the frame to potentially be one of the league's premier short-yardage backs. Dillon tallied 12 touchdowns in his two best seasons with the Packers before everything fell apart.

In what could be the last gasp of his career, Dillon might be the Broncos' best bet to resolve their short-yardage issues in 2026. The former second-round pick would just need to make the carries count in the most crucial aspect of the game.