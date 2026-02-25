The Sacramento Kings have not been the best team this season. In fact, they're one of the worst teams in the league if you're looking at records, as they're currently 13-46 and are last place in the Western Conference standings. Things are probably only going to get worse for them, as they've shut down two of their top players , Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, for the rest of the season due to injuries.

When you're one of the worst teams in the league, people are going to clown you. That's what recently happened to the Kings, but in the most bizarre fashion, it was by a reporter talking to Coby White about the thought of being traded to the team.

“Is there any appreciation of ‘hey, they could have sent me to Sacramento'” the reporter asked.

“Yo, come on bro,” White said with a laugh.

Reporter: "Is there any appreciation of 'hey, they could have sent me to Sacramento'". Coby White: "Yo, come on bro." Kings catching strays 😭 (via @British_Buzz)pic.twitter.com/vN5WNFBmzN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 25, 2026

At this point, it doesn't seem as if any player would want to get traded to the Kings, especially with uncertainty about their future. Things have fallen apart since last season, when Mike Brown was fired, and De'Aaron Fox was traded, and the hope was that with new pieces coming into this season, things would be better.

Unfortunately, things have gotten worse, and the only huge positive to take from this year is that they'll have a chance at a top pick in the upcoming draft.

As far as the current roster, it wouldn't be a surprise if they dealt away some of their key players in the offseason, such as Sabonis, so they could acquire assets in return. That would be the sign of a true rebuild for the Kings, and with how things have been going over the past few years, it might be the best decision they can make.

If they don't, there's a good chance they'll just keep being the joke of the league.