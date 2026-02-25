San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama knows his team is still building toward something special. But, thanks to a recent win vs. the Detroit Pistons he's not afraid to point out that his squad is on the right path.

“It's definitely a night where we confirmed progression. And confirmed potential as well.”

In their first meeting this season against the franchise that entered the night with the NBA's fewest losses and the best record in the Eastern Conference, Wemby's Spurs won by 11 in Detroit. While impressive, it's the kind of effort the Spurs leading scorer knew they were capable of.

“I don't think that's a night where we learned the most things about ourselves.”

Victor Wembanyama details big win vs Detroit Pistons

With three wins (in consecutive meetings) against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as victories against every other West power, the Spurs have several contenders for their ‘best win' category.

“I think this is definitely top five of the games. But, for the future, looking at the season overall, this is probably the team that's most capable of playing that way,” Wembanyama admitted about the Pistons aggression.

“This is what they do,” the generational talent continued, “If they don't want you to score, they're not going to let you score. In the second half, both sides of the floor, but the whole game everybody was connected offensively and it shows on the stats. We've got six players shooting more than ten shots.”

“This is why I was also talking about progression, because everybody was connected,” Wembanyama added. “Everybody got to eat — you know what I mean — because we were so connected and because we were trying to fight against the wall the whole game.”

As effective as the Spurs were offensively vs. Detroit, the NBA's leading shot blocker made sure to point out his team's play on the other end as well.

“I mean, the second half was pretty satisfying defensively. And yeah, it was a tough shooting night.”

San Antonio has triumphed in each of its last nine games. It marks the first time the proud franchise has won that many in a row since the 2018-2019 campaign. Truth told, it's easily the Spurs longest winning streak this season. They're credited with coming out on top in eight straight games back in December.

But that streak didn't take into account a loss in the NBA Cup Final to the New York Knicks because the league doesn't include the Cup championship contest in the standings, hence no showing in the won-loss record. That setback to NY came in between five and three game winning streaks.

“I don't agree that there's a formula for that,” Wembanyama said of not letting their current success get the best of them.

“I feel like the mistakes we committed in the beginning of the season can help us in that, but we're going to have to confirm it,” the 2023 first overall draft pick concluded.

It seems as though the Spurs are confirming just how good they are with every passing game.