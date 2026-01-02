New York Islanders Bo Horvat suffered an injury in the 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth. This comes after Horvat recently returned from another injury. After strong concerns about a significant injury that could affect the Islanders center's Olympic nod, officials have deemed this new one not serious, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“Sounds like Bo Horvat's injury isn't too serious. Certainly not when it comes to Olympic implications. Good news for Team Canada,” LeBrun wrote on X.

LeBrun broke the initial report, but more information later flooded in. Stefan Rosner added context to the newest injury and what it could look like.

“Reporting that Isles Bo Horvat injury isn't too serious and shouldn't impact Olympics. Was told the same. Sounds like a similar, if not the same, injury to the one he just returned from. The timetable for that was 1-3 weeks,” Rosner wrote on X.

Horvat has been productive when he has stayed on the ice. So far, he has tallied 21 goals and 12 assists over 36 games. His shooting percentage is at 17.2. While this injury timeline is the best-case scenario, sustaining another injury is frustrating for the Islanders center, as he attempts to help keep the team afloat in the playoff race.