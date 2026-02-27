Minnesota Vikings could explore veteran competition for quarterback J.J. McCarthy after a disappointing 2025 season, with Kyler Murray and Geno Smith emerging as potential fits amid uncertainty surrounding their futures.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero discussed the situation on The Rich Eisen Show, outlining why both quarterbacks could make sense in Minnesota.

“The ones that make sense to me, would be Kyler Murray coming in. He's played a ton. He has not played in this offense. So, you get an opportunity to learn from Kevin O’Connell and we know he's got play making ability. He's fully healthy now. Geno Smith would also make some sense as a compete guy because again you can at some point you can turn it over. Even if those guys are your starters out of the gate and they outplay JJ McCarthy, at some point you can turn it over.”

Pelissero dismissed the possibility of reunions with Kirk Cousins or a pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, noting that such moves would complicate McCarthy’s developmental trajectory.

Minnesota’s quarterback outlook shifted quickly over the past two seasons. After Sam Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record in 2024, the franchise opted to move forward with McCarthy rather than re-sign Darnold, who later won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Minnesota regressed to 9-8 in 2025 and missed the playoffs.

J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray, Geno Smith frame Vikings’ QB decision

Article Continues Below

McCarthy, 23, threw for 1,632 yards in 10 games, completing 57.6% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He posted a 72.6 passer rating and a 35.6 QBR while adding 181 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with three fumbles.

Murray, 28, appeared in just five games for the Arizona Cardinals before a season-ending foot injury. He threw for 962 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions on a 68.3% completion rate, compiling an 88.6 passer rating. Murray also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown. Arizona finished 3-14 after closing the season with Jacoby Brissett under center.

Smith, 35, completed 67.4% of his passes for 3,025 yards with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for the Las Vegas Raiders. He posted an 84.7 passer rating and a 34.1 QBR across 15 games while adding 109 rushing yards. Las Vegas also finished 3-14.

Whether Minnesota ultimately adds a veteran remains uncertain, but the organization appears positioned to evaluate competition as it determines McCarthy’s long-term viability.