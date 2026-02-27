Over two weeks after getting ruled ineligible by an Alabama judge, controversial center Charles Bediako is still pushing for a return to college basketball. Bediako, who has since returned to Canada to play in his country's FIBA qualifier game, made his urgent plea to return to the Tide for its massive upcoming game against No. 22 Tennessee on Saturday.

Despite returning to the professional scene, Bediako is requesting that the Alabama Supreme Court respond to his appeal by Friday, potentially allowing him to return to the team before it faces off with Tennessee, according to Nick Kelly of AL.com.

Ironically, Tennessee was the first team Bediako faced when he returned to Alabama in January. He notched 13 points, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in his season debut in a 79-73 loss to the Volunteers.

Bediako appeared in five games for Alabama from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7 before Judge Daniel Pruet deemed him ineligible. The 23-year-old was granted permission to return to the team via a temporary restraining order, but Pruet cited his G League history as the reason for his denial.

Bediako has not signed with another professional team since the ruling. He started for Canada in its 96-85 win over Puerto Rico, recording eight points, seven rebounds and one block in 16 minutes. The win was Canada's first of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Alabama on late-year surge despite Charles Bediako absence

Despite missing Bediako's presence in the paint, Alabama has not lost a game since losing its veteran center. The Tide are 5-0 since Bediako was deemed ineligible and are on a seven-game winning streak overall to improve their record to 21-7 and 11-4 in the SEC.

Bediako's absence has fueled sophomore center Aiden Sherrell, who has suddenly become one of the country's premier centers. Sherrell is averaging 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game since Bediako left the team, including a career-high 26-point, 13-rebound outing in Alabama's thrilling double-overtime victory over Arkansas.

While Alabama would still welcome Bediako back with open arms, Nate Oats has his team playing its best basketball of the season at the right time. The Tide are second in the SEC, two games behind Florida, with three games remaining in the regular season.