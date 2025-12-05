The New York Islanders beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Thursday, moving to 15-10-3 on the season. They handed Colorado just their second regulation loss of the season in Brock Nelson's return to Long Island. And the Islanders did it without Jonathan Drouin, who was a late scratch due to injury. Newsday's Andrew Gross has more on the injury from coach Patrick Roy.

“Drouin dealing with a lower back issue. Roy says he will make Florida trip. Day to day,” Gross reported.

Drouin was on the Avalanche last season, signing a two-year deal with the Islanders over the offseason. With three goals and 12 assists on the season, he has been a solid member of the middle six. But the offense hummed without Drouin, putting five goals past Mackenzie Blackwood.

Maxim Tsyplakov replaced Drouin on Mathew Barzal's wing and picked up an assist. Drouin has benefitted from playing next to Barzal much of the season, and Tysplakov got some of that on Thursday. The Islanders are heading south for matchups with the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning this weekend, and Drouin will join them.

The Islanders have already lost Alexander Romanov and Kyle Palmieri for the season due to injuries. JG Pageau is out as well, but he is considered week-to-week and will reportedly return before the holidays. Their low expectations coming into the season have been blown out of the water so far, but it will be a tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Islanders and the Avalanche had a lot of crossover on Thursday. Not only is Patrick Roy a Colorado legend, but his assistant coach, Ray Bennett, was in Denver for the past six seasons. Nelson and Devon Toews were both on the Islanders for portions of their career. And Islanders rookie Calum Ritchie came over in the Nelson trade.