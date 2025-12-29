The New York Islanders lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday. Because of an Ilya Sorokin injury, David Rittich was thrust into action on consecutive nights, and Islanders captain Anders Lee praised him for the performances.

“He had done enough over the last 24 hours, so we've got to be better in front of him, and he deserves better from us,” Lee said, per Craig Merz.

Rittich shut out the New York Rangers at home on Saturday, giving the Islanders a second shutout win over their rival this season. Then, he allowed just one goal through two periods against the Blue Jackets. But a rough third period for all of Patrick Roy's players led to a Blue Jackets win.

The Islanders head to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Tuesday, and could have Sorokin back. If he is still unavailable, Rittich could be back in the net for the third time in four nights. In the tight Eastern Conference playoff race, every game is vital. Sorokin is imperative to any playoff chance the Isles have this season.

Article Continues Below

Rittich is on his sixth team in ten NHL seasons, joining the Islanders on a one-year contract last offseason. Semyon Varlamov has dealt with injuries, meaning Rittich was pressed into action as the backup immediately. Leaning on the third goalie on their depth chart, New York did pick up two huge wins in the division. But six goals in three games show a bigger problem.

The Islanders' offense has struggled in recent weeks, with injuries playing a significant role. Kyle Palmieri and Pierre Engvall are both out long-term, Bo Horvat recently returned, and Mathew Barzal was ejected from the Columbus game. They need wins, and their current offensive setup requires a great goalie to get those victories.

The Islanders and Blackhawks face off on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.