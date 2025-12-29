The New York Islanders lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday. They collapsed in the third period, but still, the biggest story was a scrum that resulted in an ejection. Islanders forward Mathew Barzal slashed Blue Jackets forward Mason Marchment after a hit on Matthew Schaefer. The Department of Player Safety fined Barzal on Monday, but did not suspend him.

“NY Islanders’ Mathew Barzal has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Columbus’ Mason Marchment,” the statement from DoPS read.

Marchment tripped Schaefer and Barzal was NOT having it slashing him in response. CHAOS in Columbus right now. pic.twitter.com/8AiarchwXN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Marchment and Schaefer collided awkwardly in open ice, which earned the Blue Jackets' forward his second penalty of the game. But because both penalties were earned by hitting Scahefer, the Islanders took exception. Barzal started the scrum by slashing Marchment away from the play and was ejected.

Marchment took three total penalties in the game, two of them coming against Schaefer. The Blue Jackets did not score on the ensuing powerplay, falling down a goal before the end of the second period. They rode the momentum and took advantage of the shorthanded and exhausted Islanders in the third.

The Islanders have Monday off before facing the Blackhawks in Chicago on Tuesday. After a disappointing loss in the division, they face the reeling Hawks without Connor Bedard. Barzal will be there, which was no guarantee on Sunday evening, and New York should get back on track.

Barzal has struggled offensively of late, going the last three games without a point. With 29 points through 38 games, he is behind where Patrick Roy would want his second-line center. But while managing a knee injury from last year, the offense has not been there at an elite level. Now with the Marchment incident behind him, Barzal should focus on driving play and increasing his scoring totals before the end of the year.