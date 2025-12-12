The New York Islanders beat the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, 5-2, at home. They are 5-1 in their last six games, catapulting into third place in the Metropolitan Division. Islanders captain Anders Lee spoke with MSG Network's Shannon Hogan about his four-point night and the blistering hot Isles.

Islanders Captain Anders Lee on making a 4-point night look easy and on Travis Mitchell picking up his first NHL goal.@Shannon_Hogan | @NYIslanders | #Isles pic.twitter.com/e8UVu0oHa0 — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) December 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think we came out with the right mentality tonight. This is a good hockey team that we played, they've been on a roll all season. They're big, they've got a ton of skill. We knew we had to have a good first period, and Tony [DeAngelo] delivered two great pucks on the powerplay there. Overall, I thought the boys played a solid game.”

Lee scored twice on the powerplay in the first period, which ended with the Islanders up 3-0. They were both goals that Lee has scored a lot of in his career. Parked in front of the net, he tipped two Tony DeAngelo shots past Villie Husso. Those goals brought Lee's career total to 297, fifth all-time in franchise history.

Article Continues Below

Two goals from the Captain in the first period! pic.twitter.com/9kQ9EdejNS — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 12, 2025

The back half of the Islanders' win was a muted celebration, as they were awaiting the news on center Bo Horvat. He left the game with a lower-body injury after an awkward hit in the offensive zone. It looked like it could be a serious injury, but head coach Patrick Roy said the center is day-to-day.

The Islanders had no playoff expectations coming into the season. With an 18-year-old Matthew Schaefer on the blue line, they have been injected with the energy that last year's team desperately needed. Now, they have playoff expectations thanks to Schaefer, Horvat, and a bounce-back from Ilya Sorokin.

The Islanders have beaten the Tampa Bay Lightning twice in December already and go for the season sweep on Saturday at home. While there are injury concerns for New York, they are rolling right now.