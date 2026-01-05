Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner made NFL history by recording his 2,000th career tackle during a 24-17 season-ending win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The 35-year-old veteran added five tackles in the game to reach the milestone. He joined an elite group alongside former Commanders linebacker London Fletcher, who finished with 2,032 tackles, and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis with 2,050. Fletcher, now a team radio analyst, presented Wagner with a signed jersey in the locker room after the game.

Wagner’s achievement capped a determined performance in a season finale that had no playoff implications for the 5-12 Commanders. The win came after two consecutive losses.

“It's a lot of hard work,” said Wagner, per ESPN's John Keim. “Consistency. It's pushing through injuries that people know about, that people don't know about. It's pushing through good times, bad times. It's staying committed to your work, staying committed to your craft. No matter what people say outside, you just keep going.”

Edge rusher Von Miller also had a notable performance, earning a $500,000 bonus for his ninth sack of the season, tying him for ninth all-time with 138.5 career sacks. Meanwhile, Wagner recorded 162 tackles in 2025.

Miller's nine sacks were his highest total since 2021. He missed five games in 2023 after tearing his ACL in December 2022 with the Buffalo Bills.

“I stopped trying to prove it to the league a long time ago. I think I proved it to myself,” he said. “That ACL injury and Buffalo, it crushed me. It was devastating. I felt like I let them down. I felt like I wasn't able to get the job done for those guys. So coming here, I wanted to be there for my guys. I wanted to be there for this organization.

“I definitely proved I could still play.”

Both Wagner and Miller were on one-year deals. Wagner, turning 36 in June, said he isn’t ready to think about his future, while Miller, who turns 37 in March, made it clear he wants to keep playing.

“This adversity that we went through this year will only make this team better. And I would love to be a part of this team,” Miller said.

Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 draft, Wagner became an eleven-time All-Pro and Super Bowl XLVIII champion. He had stints with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and returned to the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 before signing with Washington in 2024.

The milestone strengthens Wagner’s case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At 35, he continues to show leadership and high football IQ. He avoided retirement talk as he played in his 15th NFL season.

For Washington, keeping Wagner could anchor a young defense in the coming offseason under GM Adam Peters. His achievement offered a bright spot in an otherwise difficult 2025 season.