The New York Islanders lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. In the second game of a back-to-back, they collapsed in the third period, allowing three unanswered goals to lose. David Rittich played his second game in as many days in the net, but could be getting some help. Islanders head coach Patrick Roy dropped the practice plan for Ilya Sorokin amid his nagging injury.

“Roy says Sorokin will practice on Monday and then they'll see about his availability vs. Blackhawks on Tuesday,” Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reported.

Sorokin was not available for the Islanders' final game before the holiday break against the New Jersey Devils, which Rittich helped win. Then, after the three-day break, Sorokin was placed on injured reserve with what has been called a nagging injury. Because of the retroactive date, he is eligible to return for the Blackhawks matchup.

Rittich was sensational for eight of the nine periods he played in Sorokin's absence. He allowed just one goal against the Devils, allowing the Islanders to score late in the third to steal two points. Then, he shut out the Rangers 2-0 at home on Saturday night. He held the Blue Jackets to just one goal through two periods, but finally cracked in the third.

The Islanders still sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division, even after the brutal loss in Columbus. Even against an inferior opponent like the Blackhawks, their star goalie is key to any playoff chances. They already got Bo Horvat back, who scored a huge goal on Sunday. Now it is Sorokin on the shelf.

That is especially true because of the events of Sunday's game. Mat Barzal slashed Mason Marchment as part of a wider scrum after a hit on Matthew Schaefer. It could lead to a suspension for Barzal, which puts a cap on their offensive potential.