The New York Islanders have fallen from their perch in the Metropolitan Division, largely due to injury. Bo Horvat, Alexander Romanov, and Kyle Palmieri have all missed time this month, with the latter two out for the year. The Islanders have now put goalie Ilya Sorokin on the shelf with what they call a nagging injury.

“Isles Injury Update: Marcus Hogberg has been recalled on emergency conditions. Ilya Sorokin has a small nagging issue that the team is taking advantage of the holiday break to rest. He is expected back after the holiday break,” the team announced.

Sorokin last played in a 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at home. David Rittich took the net for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres, which they also lost. Rittich and Marcus Hogberg now represent the goalie duo for Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils.

The entire NHL is off for December 24-26, with the Islanders and the rest of the league returning on the 27th. The team expects the starting goalie to be back for that matchup against the New York Rangers at home. Sorokin already shut out the Rangers at Madison Square Garden earlier this season.

Sorokin struggled to start the season, allowing at least three goals in his first seven starts. Since his Halloween win over the Washington Capitals, he has an incredible .927 save percentage in 17 starts. He has been a big reason for the Islanders' team success this year, with recent losses falling on his shoulders as well.

The Islanders may only lose Sorokin for one game, but it is a big one. The Devils just got Jack Hughes back and are one point behind the Isles in the tight Eastern Conference race. Rittich will be leaned on for this massive game on Tuesday. Can he pick up the win?