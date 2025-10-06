The New York Islanders open their 2025-26 season on Thursday on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins. While they are not expected to make the postseason this year, there are still reasons for excitement. Forwards Maxim Shabanov and Calum Ritchie had solid preseasons before playing an NHL game. But one defenseman will have all the eyeballs on Thursday. According to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, Matthew Schaefer will make his NHL debut for the Islanders.

“[General manager Mathieu] Darche confirms that Schaefer will play on Thursday vs. PIT,” Rosner reported.

The Islanders won the NHL Draft lottery and selected Schaefer first overall back in June. They traded Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens earlier that day, leaving a hole on the blue line. The 18-year-old Schaefer earned his spot with a stellar camp, per Darche.

“He had a great camp. I mean, you saw it all — his skating abilities, but just the way overall he's conducted himself in practice, the way he works in practice, the way he played in those games, and he got better as camp went on,” Darche said, per Rosner.

Schaefer can only play for the Islanders or the OHL's Erie Otters because of his contract status. He can play nine games in the NHL before the first year of his rookie contract is burned, which will be interesting to watch when that milestone comes up. The Islanders need help on defense, but are they willing to spend a year of their future?

The Islanders have a tough schedule out of the gate, with 2025 playoff teams Washington, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Ottawa following opening night. Schaefer will get some tough assignments out of the gate, which could lead to some rough clips out of the gate. Or, he could prove himself as an up-and-coming NHL superstar defenseman.