The Topuria family continues its remarkable ascension in MMA. Aleksandre Topuria stayed perfect in the UFC with a stellar unanimous decision victory over Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Qatar on Saturday, November 22, 2025, maintaining the unblemished record alongside his younger brother, UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.​

Fighting on the preliminary card in Doha, the Spanish-Georgian sensation showcased his well-rounded skill set against a dangerous opponent in Almakhan. ‘El Conquistador' displayed the same technical precision and striking discipline that earned him a successful UFC debut at UFC 312 earlier this year, this time under the watchful eye of his championship-caliber corner led by his brother Ilia.​

Almakhan entered Saturday's bout with legitimate knockout power and finishing credentials—a 12-2 professional record with 11 finishes—but Topuria's defensive acumen and fight IQ proved too much for the Kazakh fighter's aggressive approach. With a 70% striking defense and the ability to counter effectively from the pocket, Aleksandre controlled the three-round contest across all judges' scorecards.​

“Once again we will pick up the victory. And not by luck, but by hard work and sacrifice that no one sees,” Aleksandre had promised on social media heading into the bout. That prediction proved prophetic as Topuria's composed, methodical performance silenced any doubters questioning whether he belonged at the elite level.​

The victory represents more than just another win for the bantamweight prospect—it signals the arrival of another legitimate Topuria talent in the promotion. While Ilia has established himself as a dominant force winning multiple championships, Aleksandre's second UFC fight demonstrated that the Topuria family's fighting prowess extends beyond one fighter. His controlled striking, defensive fundamentals, and ability to frustrate opponents willing to engage suggest a trajectory that could see him competing at the highest levels of the bantamweight division.​

With Ilia recently establishing himself as the UFC lightweight champion and Aleksandre now building momentum in bantamweight, the Topuria name has become synonymous with excellence inside the octagon. As both brothers continue their respective campaigns, one thing remains clear: the fighting family from Georgia has arrived as a force the entire organization must respect.​