The Oregon Ducks football team enters its week 13 matchup vs. the USC Trojans facing major lineup issues after word spread that two receivers will be out. Ducks injuries have shaped the week, an especially tough blow given that Oregon vs. USC is one of the biggest matchups of the season. Early reports confirmed that the Dakorien Moore injury and the Gary Bryant Jr. injury have ruled the duo out, creating real questions for the Ducks offense as they prepare for a high-stakes game with College Football Playoff implications.

CBS Sports's Matt Zenitz took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share that the team will not have either player available for the showdown.

“No. 7 Oregon will be without star freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore (knee) and fellow starting receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (ankle) today against No. 15 USC, sources tell @CBSSports”

Moore, a freshman standout, has missed several games after suffering a knee issue in practice. He leads the Ducks in receiving yards while providing explosive speed and reliable production after the catch. His absence now pushes Oregon to rely more on its run game along with shorter, controlled passing concepts.

Bryant Jr. remains sidelined with an ankle problem. He left the game in week 11 vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes and has not been able to return to full speed since. His ability to stretch the field and find space in the red zone has been a steady part of their aerial attack, so losing him again narrows the rotation even more.

The game brings major implications for the conference standings and playoff outlook. USC can score in bunches, and Oregon must now find answers with a limited lineup. The Ducks still hold strong rushing numbers, but without two top receivers, their margin for error becomes smaller. That shifts more weight onto senior back Noah Whittington and true freshman Jordon Davison to steady the offense. The Ducks will try to adjust on the fly, and the pressure now shifts toward their defense and ground attack as they attempt to keep pace.