Los Angeles Clippers point guard and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul is officially retiring following the 2025-26 NBA season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Fans began to speculate about Paul's possible retirement after he seemingly hinted at the idea in a social media post on Saturday morning. Charania later broke the news.

“Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul is retiring after this season – his 21st campaign in the NBA. Paul is a 12-time All-Star, an 11-time member of All-NBA teams, a selection to the 75 greatest players list, nine-time All-Defense and the 2006 Rookie of the Year,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

CP3 is one of the greatest point guards to ever play the sport. He will finish this season before officially walking away from the NBA.

Chris Paul's career

Paul, who will be 41 years old in May, is unquestionably a future Hall of Famer. Although he's never won a championship, CP3 is a 12-time NBA All-Star and has been selected to four All-NBA First-Teams.

Paul was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets (now New Orleans Pelicans) and spent the first portion of his career with the team. He would later be traded to the Clippers. The Lob City Clippers are remembered as one of the best teams to never win a championship. Still, Paul developed impressive chemistry with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan en route to no shortage of memorable alley-oops.

He has since played with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. This past offseason, Chris Paul agreed to return to the Clippers and spend another season in LA. Many fans wondered if the 2025-26 campaign would be Paul's last in the league. Sure enough, this season will indeed be Paul's final run in the NBA.