Darian DeVries explained what went wrong for the Indiana Hoosiers in their 77-64 loss to the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans on Sunday evening.

DeVries is going through his first season as the Hoosiers' head coach, having previous head coaching stints at Drake and West Virginia. He enjoyed getting the former to the NCAA Tournament three times, giving Drake a spotlight as one of the best mid-major programs.

DeVries is now figuring out how to translate that to the Power Five level, trying to get Indiana back to March Madness. Their loss to Michigan State didn't help matters, needing to make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament to have a shot at postseason contention. The Hoosiers' head coach said as much after the game, per reporter Zach Osterman.

“We hit a rough stretch. There's a short amount of time with the regular season and the Big Ten tournament, to go on a run. That has to be our mindset, has to be our focus: Just leave it all out there,” DeVries said.

How Darian DeVries, Indiana performed against Michigan State

Darian DeVries knows plenty of challenges lie in wait for Indiana. After the Hoosiers' loss to No. 13 Michigan State, they have a lot of work to do to get to the top.

Two players scored in double-digits for Indiana in the loss. Lamar Wilkerson led the team with 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field, including 5-of-14 from beyond the arc. Tucker DeVries came next with 20 points and six rebounds, while Sam Alexis provided eight points and five rebounds.

Indiana fell to a 17-12 overall record on the season, going 8-10 in its Big Ten matchups so far. They sit at 10th place in the conference standings, being above the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the USC Trojans. However, they trail the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Going through four consecutive losses, the Hoosiers will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Golden Gophers on March 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET.