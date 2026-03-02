The Orlando Magic have been battling with inconsistency all season long, and it all starts with Paolo Banchero at the lead. Banchero has had moments where he looks like a million bucks and that he's figuring out how to be a superstar in the association, but there are some nights where some of his bad habits creep up. Such was the case on Sunday night in their 106-92 loss to the East-leading Detroit Pistons.

Banchero did have 24 points on just 10 field-goal attempts, so he did get to the foul line a lot which is a testament to how aggressive he was in getting to the basket. However, the Magic star was more reckless than aggressive in some of his plays. He turned the ball over nine times, which is simply a death sentence against a Pistons team that looks to physically overwhelm any opponent that comes their way.

After the game, Banchero owned up to some of his miscues, expressing his frustrations towards playing below the standards he's set for himself.

“I thought we had too many turnovers. You know, I had too many turnovers. Yeah, we just gave them too many opportunities. I think it was a couple bad passes. Trying to give it up to my teammates when maybe I should have just shot it,” Banchero said, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

“A couple of those – a travel, an over-and-back call, so just a bad night. Last game, I had no turnovers. This game, I had nine. So, pretty frustrating.”

Magic battle for positioning in the East

If the season were to end today, the Magic would be fighting for their lives in the play-in tournament yet again. This would be the second consecutive season that they have to battle just to qualify for the playoffs, and this is a bit disappointing considering how they went out and acquired Desmond Bane in a blockbuster.

Franz Wagner's injury hasn't helped, but overall, the Magic, with a record of 31-28, have not quite met expectations this season.