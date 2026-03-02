Former Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl remains outspoken in the retirement life. But he ruffled some feathers among an undefeated team's fan base Sunday: 29-0 Miami of Ohio.

The debate rages on regarding where the RedHawks will land in March Madness. But Pearl bluntly said Miami (OH) isn't worthy of an at-large bid if it fails to win the MAC.

“Miami of Ohio…here's the deal: Are we going to select the 68 most deserving teams? Or are we going to select the 68 best teams?” Pearl asked first. “If we're selecting the 68 best teams, then Miami (Ohio) is going to have to win their tournament to qualify as a champion. Because as an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country.”

Proof that even being the nation's last unbeaten doesn't guarantee an NCAA Tournament spot — at least in Pearl's eyes. But Pearl got ripped for the take by the New York Post in defending Miami. Other fans roasted him online, even presenting a bias Pearl may have as a past power conference coach.

Did anyone challenge ex-Auburn HC's Bruce Pearl's Miami (OH) take?

Jamal Mashburn jumped in after Pearl's words presenting his own question.

“What's more valuable? The conference tournament, or the regular season?” he asked. “I think it's regular season.”

That argument favors Miami as the champion of its conference before the MAC Tournament. However, he too acknowledged the dilemma the MAC leader has.

“I think the unfortunate part of being a mid-major is you've got to handle your business not just in conference, but in tournament play,” Mashburn stated.

He later brought up how his son played on a New Mexico team that managed to sneak into the NCAA Tournament — by winning the Mountain West Conference.

The MAC hasn't produced multiple March Madness representatives since the 1998-99 tourney. Miami's strength of schedule (321st overall) puts the RedHawks in a bind too.

Pearl's former team Auburn, meanwhile, finds itself on the bubble watch.