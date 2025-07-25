The New York Islanders made some significant changes under new general manager Mathieu Darche this offseason. They traded Noah Dobson and made three first-round picks, putting emphasis on the future. One significant piece of their future was unsigned until Friday. The Islanders and Maxim Tsyplakov agreed to a two-year contract, avoiding arbitration, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

“NYI and Maxim Tsyplakov avoid arbitration. 2 x $2.25M,” Friedman reported. According to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, Tsyplakov's arbitration hearing was scheduled for July 29. The two sides were able to get the deal done before that arbitration hearing.

Tsyplakov was signed out of Russia last year at 25 years old. He scored ten goals and added 25 assists in 79 games in his rookie year. As Darche replenishes the forward depth on the Islanders, he kept the young winger after a promising debut season.

The Islanders brought in wingers Jonathan Drouin, Maxim Shabanov, and Emil Heineman this offseason. Tsyplakov is the 15th forward under contract, according to PuckPedia. Darche and head coach Patrick Roy have created a competitive training camp to ensure the offense takes a step forward in 2025-26.

Tsyplakov was the last restricted free agent to sign with the Islanders this offseason. Rosner reported on why. “Believe Tsyplakov's original ask was $3 million. Isles wanted him in the low 2s, as I reported over at [The Elmonters newsletter], with Tsyplakov's camp eying the high 2s once $3M wasn't going to be a realistic outcome. Arbitrator was likely to agree with NYI, hence the settlement.”

The Islanders hope Tsyplakov can take a step forward in his second season, now that he is more familiar with the North American game. His contract takes him through his age-27 season and will make him an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2027. Can he score more than 35 points in his sophomore season?