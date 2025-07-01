The New York Islanders made some smaller moves on free agency day. After making big waves at the draft by trading Noah Dobson, they kept it simple on July 1. They brought in David Rittich for goalie depth and signed Jonathan Drouin to play wing. Then, new Islanders GM Mathieu Darche signed Simon Holmstrom to a two-year deal, avoiding a potential offer sheet.

“Per industry sources, Isles Simon Holmstrom’s two-year extension carries a 3.625M AAV,” Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reported. TSN's Darren Dreger was the first to report that the deal was done.

Holmstrom was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Islanders. After over three seasons in the AHL, he became a full-time NHL player in 2022-23. He scored just six goals in 56 games that year, but quickly ascended into a goal-scoring threat. Holmstrom potted 15 goals in his second season and 20 goals in 2024-25.

The Islanders finished 27th last year in goals scored, leaving their defense and goaltending out to dry in many games. Keeping Holmstrom around on a low-risk deal will help their offense improve as he improves. Add in Drouin, prospect Cal Ritchie, and a healthy Anthony Duclair, and they should be better on offense.

There are two more forwards the Islanders have as restricted free agents. Maxim Tsyplakov and Emil Heineman, who was part of the Dobson return, need new deals. They were both rookies last year and showed some upside as potential middle-six wingers. AHL/NHL taxi player Marc Gatcomb is also an RFA.

Darche has been very active in changing the Islanders' roster early in his tenure. No move made the shockwaves that the Dobson trade did, but Matt Martin's retirement and letting Mike Reilly walk were also in the name of turning the page. What other moves could they make before the season begins?