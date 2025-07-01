The New York Islanders were one of the most active teams at the 2025 NHL Draft. They traded Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens for forward Emil Heineman and two first-round picks. They used all three for their first-rounders, including the first-overall selection they got from the lottery. The Islanders started the draft with Matthew Schaefer and kept adding talent throughout the weekend. How did Mathieu Darche fare in his first draft?

The Islanders spent the first half of the 2020s trading first-round picks for win-now talent. While that did not lead to a Stanley Cup, it was worth a shot at the time. Now, a new general manager is loading up on future assets and setting up for another competitive window soon.

After taking Schaefer, the Islanders kept adding size, speed, and skill across all positions. Did Drache do enough to earn an A?

Matthew Schaefer is a home run for the Islanders

Everything the Islanders loved about Matthew Schaefer was on display at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. When Gary Bettman announced his name, which was a mere formality by the time it happened, Schaefer erupted in tears. He made it to the stage and was surprised by the cancer ribbon on his Islanders jersey, an homage to his mother, who passed away in 2024. He kissed the ribbon, a moment that caught people's attention across the country.

Schaefer has a fantastic junior career with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. After trading Dobson, they needed to add talent to the blue line. They did that with Schaefer and then tried to move up. They offered the 16th and 17th picks to multiple teams, including the Flyers at number 6 and the Bruins at number 7, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Darche was looking to snag James Hagens, a Long Island native. He went to Boston, but New York tried.

With those picks, they took Swedish winger Victor Eklund and Canadian defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson at 16 and 17, respectively. Darche said afterward that he never expected both of those players to last so long. They represent the newest additions to their prospect pipeline and could be stars of the future.

First-round grade: A+

The rest of Mathieu Darche's first draft

The Islanders had one pick in each of the final six rounds of the draft. They made them all, making no trades along the way to move up or down. They started with the 42nd overall pick in the second round, taking 6'6″ Russian forward Daniil Prokhorov. His film is full of bone-crushing hits, and he also scored 20 goals in his most recent season. This is a risky pick, as NHL-caliber skating can be tough for players of that size.

Luca Romano of the OHL's Kitchener Rangers was the Islanders' third-round pick, 74th overall. He was the first center New York took, but they got solid value with this one. He scored 51 points in 67 games last season, adding 11 points in 16 postseason games. While he did not make Team Canada at the Under-18 World Championships, he could be at the World Junior Championships this December.

The Islanders picked 106th overall in the fourth round of the NHL Draft and selected Tomas Poletin. The forward was the captain of Team Czechia at the U-18 Worlds this year and scored 13 goals in 24 games across all international competition. Once you get to this point in the draft, talent and upside become the most important traits. While Poletin's puck skills are not elite, he has the physicality and touch around the net to play in the NHL.

Article Continues Below

Defenseman Sam Laurila, goalie Burke Hood, and forward Jacob Kvasnicka rounded out the draft for the Islanders. Those skaters will be players to watch in the NCAA, as Laurila is committed to North Dakota and Kvasnicka is going to Minnesota. Hood is a Western Hockey League goalie who posted a .910 save percentage last season.

Rest of draft grades: B+

Final thoughts and draft grades

The Islanders needed a refresh in their prospect pipeline after the Lou Lamoriello era ended. Even Lamoriello knew it, trading Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche for a first-round pick and prospect Calum Ritchie. In just four months, the Islanders have added four elite prospects to their pipeline and have two first-rounders next year.

This refresh was needed from top to bottom in the Islanders organization. Now, they have some money to spend in free agency to cash in on young talent and an exploding salary cap.

Safest pick: Matthew Schaefer, LHD, Erie Otters, Round: 1, Pick: 1.

Riskiest pick: Daniil Prokhorov, RW, MHK Dynamo, Round: 2, Pick: 42

Most interesting: Burke Hood, G, Brandon Wheat Kings, Round: 6, Pick: 170

Overall grade: A-