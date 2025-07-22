The highlight of the New York Islanders' offseason was taking Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick. Even with trading Noah Dobson for two more firsts, they were thrilled to add the Erie Otters defender with the top pick. While playoff expectations are tempered, there is excitement around Schaefer. How is Matthew Schaefer preparing for his rookie season with the Islanders? He spoke with Dave McCarthy of NHL.com about his preparations.

“I think just getting in the gym, working hard to get bigger, stronger and faster,” Schaefer said, per McCarthy. “I think that’s going to be the big thing for me because I’m going to be playing against guys that are a lot older, so I have got to be able to compete with them.”

Schaefer shined at development camp, leading many to believe he could make the Islanders out of training camp. If he does not, he could go back to the OHL or play NCAA hockey. But expectations are usually for the first overall pick to make the team out of camp and play at least nine games. Once a player plays ten games, they burn the first year of their rookie contract.

Despite the expectation for Schaefer to make the team, he is still grinding to get better during the summer. The Islanders need a new defenseman on the back end after trading Dobson. Relying on an 18-year-old to play big minutes on an NHL club is risky, but Schaefer was the top pick for a reason.

The Islanders' other two first-round picks are not expected to make the team. Winger Victor Eklund will play in Sweden during the 2025-26 season. No such announcement has been made about defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson. But it would be surprising for him to make the team.

If Schaefer plays on opening night, his first game would be against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.