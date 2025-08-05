The New York Islanders had a very active offseason. It was the end of Lou Lamoriello's run, with Mathieu Darche brought in to run hockey operations. Darche made the first overall pick, with Matthew Schaefer coming off the board to improve their defense. He also traded Noah Dobson, picking up two first-round picks, ending a roller coaster run on Long Island. There were a lot of changes, but the Islanders should have kept going by trading either Anders Lee, JG Pageau, or Casey Cizikas.

The three forwards are long-time members of the team and can help them make a stunning run to the postseason. But with their poor defense and a strong Eastern Conference, that is unlikely. By signing Jonathan Drouin, Maxim Shabanov, and Emil Heineman, they created a surplus of forwards. With Schaefer signing his entry-level contract and potentially making the team, they won't be able to take all of the forwards out of camp.

The Islanders were one of the oldest teams in the league last year, and the only player they traded this offseason is 25. They could have let Kyle Palmieri walk, but Darche honored a contract agreed to by Lamoriello. The forward group has true competition going into training camp, which is exciting. But they could have landed extra assets in a trade.

Both Lee and Pageau are entering the final year of their contracts. Pageau can submit a 16-team no-trade list, while Lee can submit a 15-team no-trade list. That makes a trade harder, but does not make it impossible. Cizikas has two years left at $2.5 million with no trade protection.

The Islanders should have dealt one of those forwards to open up more space and pick up another pick. They would have been able to bring in another defenseman instead of relying on Adam Boqvist.

Who could be calling the Islanders ahead of the trade deadline

Unless the Islanders are in a playoff spot at the NHL trade deadline, they will be a surefire seller. With playoff-proven veterans to deal, teams will be calling to take on the last few weeks of the Lee or Pageau deals. They got a first-round pick and Calum Ritchie for Brock Nelson, who was having a down season. They could get a similar package if they deal Pageau, who can play center and score.

The Islanders took the path of least resistance this offseason when it came to dismantling their roster. Dobson needed a new contract and was very far apart from the team, according to reports. Darche had to do something with him and did, getting a haul back. He could have ripped the roster to the studs, trading everyone except for Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Ilya Sorokin. But instead, he is trying to run it back with Patrick Roy.

This should be a one-year tryout for the veterans on the Islanders' roster. Assuming they get to the deadline with the playoffs out of reach, they can be the biggest sellers at the deadline. Darche should learn from Lamoriello's mistakes in 2022, holding onto Semyon Varlamov in a lost season, and his success with Nelson last year.

The Edmonton Oilers are great candidates to snag one of these three players from the Islanders. They have re-shaped their depth after a dismal Stanley Cup Final performance. They had an interest in Pageau, but Lamoriello was unwilling to retain his salary. Edmonton should be looking at Lee and Pageau to help push them over the edge.

Either of the three veterans landing with the Columbus Blue Jackets would be a strong move for them. They nearly made the playoffs last year and will need a boost to get there this year. Lee, especially, would be a great fit for their young team.