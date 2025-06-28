The New York Islanders took Matthew Schaefer first overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday night. It was the first time New York picked first since 2009, when they took John Tavares. But for Schaefer's junior league, it is a night ten years in the making. Matthew Schaefer is the first player from the Ontario Hockey League selected first since 2015.

Matthew Schaefer became the first defenseman from the @OHLHockey to be selected first overall since Aaron Ekblad in 2014 (FLA).

Connor McDavid capped off an incredible stretch for the Ontario Hockey League when he was picked first in 2015. From Patrick Kane in 2007 until McDavid, there were seven OHL players picked first in nine seasons. That includes Tavares, who went to the Islanders.

The NHL Draft has more international players than ever, with Swedish forward Anton Frondell going third this year. But the Islanders stayed in North America with the first overall pick, taking Schaefer over OHL rival Michael Misa.

Schaefer is only the third OHL defenseman to be taken first overall since 1995. The last was Aaron Ekblad, who went to the Florida Panthers first overall in 2014 from the Barrie Colts. He recently lifted his second Stanley Cup with Florida and could be staying on another big contract. That is the dream for the Islanders, who have not won the Stanley Cup since 1983.

The Islanders started draft day by trading defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens for two first-round picks. They took an immediate step to replace him by picking Schaefer first overall.

Last year, Misa was the OHL's Player of the Year. The San Jose Sharks took him second overall, marking the first time the league has had the top two picks in an NHL Draft since 2010, when Tyler Seguin went second behind Taylor Hall.

Could the Islanders keep picking OHL players on Friday? Or will they find other gems in the draft from other parts of the world? They pick 16th and 17th on Friday.