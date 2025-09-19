The New York Rangers have started training camp, but unfortunately, one of their key players suffered an injury in practice, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday Sports.

“Artemi Panarin left practice with a lower body injury, the Rangers say. He won't return today,” Stephenson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On the bright side, it doesn't seem like Panarin will be out for an extended period of time, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

“NYR head coach Mike Sullivan says Panarin is day to day, but it was more precautionary than anything,” Walker wrote on X.

Panarin had 37 goals and 89 points in 80 games for the Rangers last season, and he's only missed two regular-season games over the past three seasons. Since he joined the team in 2019, Panarin ranks fourth in the league in points with 550 and has led the team in scoring all six seasons. Through 10 seasons, he has totaled 870 points in 752 games.

The Rangers lost some key players over the offseason as they traded forward Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks, which helped them clear space. Nonetheless, he was their leading goal scorer for some years, and possibly losing Panarin for some time could hurt the team to start the season.

Panarin is in the final year of his contract, but he and the Rangers have not found a common ground on a new contract. He recently shared his thoughts on the contract situation, and it doesn't seem like it's bothering him at the moment.

“That's obviously good for everyone to feel that security, but I'm not in my first year in hockey, so I'm used to being in those situations, not every year, but it is what it is right now,” Panarin said via NHL.com. “I'm not complaining right now. I'm ready to work hard.”