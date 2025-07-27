The Anaheim Ducks made some major changes this offseason, including picking up Chris Kreider in a trade. They hired Joel Quenneville as the head coach, sent out Trevor Zegras and John Gibson, and signed Mikael Granlund. Jon Lane of NHL.com caught up with Kreider at a charity event and asked him about being a member of the Ducks.

“There's a ton of energy in the organization,” Kreider said, per Lane. “There's a really good energy, and guys are very optimistic.”

Kreider is under contract through the 2026-27 season for $6.5 million. After a season with a woeful eight assists and 30 points, he was shipped off to Anaheim. The Rangers were dreadful last year and needed to change things up in the locker room. The Ducks benefited from that by adding Kreider to their squad.

But after a lengthy career with the Rangers, Kreider is thankful to the franchise and the fans. “A lot of kindness, a lot of appreciation, a lot of gratitude — and that goes both ways,” the new Ducks forward said. “Super lucky to have experienced what I experienced, something that's always going to be near and dear to me, and a massive part of that is obviously the fan base. That's what makes the Rangers so special.”

The Ducks have playoff aspirations as they emerge from a long rebuild. Olen Zellweger, Pavel Mintyuikov, and Mason McTavish will have bright spotlights on them as they look to make the playoffs. Anaheim has added a lot of veterans to try and usher this group along, mostly ones Kreider is familiar with. Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Jacob Trouba all spent time in New York with Kreider.

After 13 years with the Rangers, Kreider is on the Ducks and hopes to add to his sterling playoff career. Can he help them make the postseason?