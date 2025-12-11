It appears Texas Tech senior linebacker Jacob Rodriguez will need to clear more room in his trophy cabinet. On Wednesday night, he won the prestigious Lombardi Award, becoming the first Red Raider and the 52nd recipient since its inception in 1970.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Houston, the Lombardi Award recognizes the nation’s top offensive or defensive lineman or linebacker for their on-field performance, leadership, character, and discipline. Rodriguez claimed the award over fellow finalists Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, and Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.

Rodriguez’s recognition comes after a whirlwind week in which he also won the Butkus Award, honoring the nation’s best linebacker; the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the top overall defensive player; and the Pony Express Award, which he shared with teammate David Bailey for being the nation’s best teammate duo. In addition, he has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and remains a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year and Chuck Bednarik Award.

Put simply, Rodriguez has been the anchor of a defense that hardly anyone has figured out this season. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior from Wichita Falls Rider High School has racked up 117 tackles, including 11 for loss, one sack, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and six passes defended. His seven forced fumbles lead all FBS players this season, and he is the first player since 2005 to record at least five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four interceptions in a single season.

Rodriguez’s efforts have propped up a Texas Tech defense that leads the nation with 31 takeaways and ranks third nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 10.9 points per game. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the highest-rated player in the country, giving him a 93.3 overall grade and a 95.5 grade in rush defense.

Originally a scholarship quarterback at Virginia, Rodriguez transitioned to a walk-on linebacker at Texas Tech in 2022, right away turning into one of head coach Joey McGuire’s go-to leaders in the program. His breakout came this season, helping lead the Red Raiders to a 12-1 record, the first Big 12 Championship in school history, and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance. In the Big 12 title game at AT&T Stadium, Rodriguez stacked up a team-high 13 tackles as Texas Tech routed BYU 34-7, booking the No. 4 overall seed and a first-round bye in the playoff.

The Red Raiders will next take the field in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on January 1, 2026, facing the winner of the James Madison vs. Oregon matchup.