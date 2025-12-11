The Phoenix Suns were humiliated on Wednesday, losing 138-89 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup quarterfinal at Paycom Center. The 49-point loss set a new record for Phoenix’s largest margin of defeat, according to ESPN Insights.

The Suns were without star guard Devin Booker (right groin strain), Jalen Green (right hamstring strain), and two-way player Isaiah Livers (right hip strain), reducing the options available to head coach Jordan Ott. Still, Phoenix fought hard early, opening with a dunk by Mark Williams off a feed from Grayson Allen. However, it didn’t take long for Oklahoma City to take over completely. By the end of the first quarter, the Thunder led 38-23, thanks to Chet Holmgren’s interior dominance and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s sharp shooting.

The Suns managed a little rally in the first half, with Jordan Goodwin and Jamaree Bouyea bringing the team within 11 at 45-34. But Oklahoma City closed the half on a 20-6 run, behind Luguentz Dort’s three-pointers, to lead 74-48 at halftime. The Thunder shot 22-of-40 from beyond the arc overall and went 13-of-19 from three in the first half alone. Phoenix’s offense struggled mightily, particularly inside the arc, shooting just 9-of-31 in the opening half.

Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting and added eight assists. Holmgren finished with 24 points, going 4-of-4 from three and blocking three shots, while Jalen Williams contributed 15 points. From starters to bench, the Thunder made the most of the Suns' mistakes, hitting threes with 12 of 13 players and cashing in 34 points off turnovers. Oklahoma City’s 59.1% field-goal shooting was its second-best performance of the season.

Phoenix's frustrations boiled over in the second half. Grayson Allen, who scored 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting with four assists and a steal, was ejected in the third quarter for a flagrant-2 foul on Holmgren, his first career ejection donning the Suns jersey. Dillon Brooks paced the Suns with 16 points on 25% shooting, while Goodwin scored 15 and Bouyea 14. Rookie Rasheer Fleming impressed in limited action, scoring seven points with a steal, while Khaman Maluach chipped in two points, three rebounds, and an assist in 10 minutes.

The Thunder, now 24-1 and on a 16-game winning streak, will face the San Antonio Spurs in the semifinals of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas. Phoenix, meanwhile, now 14-11, must regroup quickly as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.