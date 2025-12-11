The Seattle Seahawks started slow before erupting in the second half of their Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. After taking a 6-6 tie into halftime, Seattle scored 17 points in the third quarter and then added 14 more in the fourth, while holding Atlanta to a field goal. The 37-9 rout extended the Seahawks’ winning streak to three straight games.

Now Seattle will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. And Indy is a bit of a wild card with a huge question mark at quarterback. Philip Rivers volunteered to un-retire and take over for Daniel Jones, who tore his Achilles last Sunday. And there’s a chance Rivers starts for the Colts.

Cooper Kupp acknowledged being excited about potentially facing Rivers in 2025. He even imitated the 44-year-old QB, who’s known for his aggressively wholesome profanity substitutions. “Shoot, dadgummit, he’s a good player, man,” Kupp said, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

“Shoot, that’s Philip Rivers. His resume speaks for itself. It’s gonna be real cool to be out there and be on the field with a future Hall of Famer.”

Seahawks prepare to face Philip Rivers in Week 15… of 2025

Article Continues Below

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald also praised Rivers’ comeback. “If anybody can pull it off, it’s him. The guy's probably one of the best competitors in the history of the NFL. I'm sure he would do anything to get ready. So we're getting ready for him.”

The Seahawks have won seven of their last eight games. Seattle’s only loss in that stretch was a costly one, as the team came up just short against the Los Angeles Rams. That game is currently the difference in the NFC West. Both the Seahawks and the Rams have 10-3 records. But LA has the head-to-head tiebreaker. For now.

Seattle gets another crack at Los Angeles in Week 16. And the Seahawks will be at home for that matchup, which could determine the top seed in the conference. Whichever team fails to win the division will likely end up with the No. 5 seed.

But first, Seattle needs to avoid falling victim to a classic trap game, when a team loses its starter to a devastating injury and replaces him with a guy who retired half a decade ago because the coach doesn’t trust the other two quarterbacks on the roster.