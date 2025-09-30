The New York Rangers received a positive update on captain JT Miller after he sustained an injury during the team's practice on Monday.

Miller went lunging to save a puck during a drill at practice and came up favoring his leg. He left practice early and headed straight to the locker room, per The Athletic's Vince Mercogliano.

Mercogliano later reported that Miller avoided anything serious with the injury he suffered earlier. It is reported that there is hope that he may return to practice on Tuesday.

Miller was named captain of the Rangers ahead of the 2025-26 season despite spending less than a year with the team. He joined New York in the middle of the 2024-25 campaign and put up 13 goals and 35 points in 32 games after the Rangers acquired Miller via a trade from the Vancouver Canucks.

Article Continues Below

The 32-year-old forward has 260 goals and 709 points in 871 career games. He started his career with the Rangers and spent five seasons with them between 2013 and 2017 before he was shipped to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a blockbuster deadline deal.

Miller had a career-high 37 goals and 103 points in 81 games with the Canucks in 2023-24 before controversy struck the following year which led to his departure from British Columbia. He earned the only All-Star nod of his career during that season.

He missed several games with a personal issue in 2024-25, which caused him to take a leave of absence before requesting a trade upon his return. He had nine goals and 35 points in 40 games with the Canucks in the weeks before his move to New York.

The Rangers will open their 2025-26 NHL regular season in a nationally televised clash at Madison Square Garden against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 7. The game will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET.