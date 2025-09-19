The 2024-25 NHL season was a volatile one for the New York Rangers, who failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs only a year after having won the President's Trophy.

Not only did they trade away team captain Jacob Trouba after reportedly threatening to waive him, but they also traded away forward Filip Chytil as part of a trade package to acquire former New York draft selection JT Miller.

Miller was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks following a highly-publicized rift with teammate Fredrik Pettersson. While Miller wasn't able to help the Rangers back to the playoffs in the few months he played upon being reacquired, he's taking on a larger leadership role for the upcoming season. Miller was officially named the 29th team captain in Rangers history:

Rangers teammate Vincent Trocheck, an alternate captain, praised the level of intensity that Miller brings to the club.

“He brings a level of intensity to the game that brings people into the fight a little bit, so having him back there to kind of lead our group is going to be good,” Trocheck said as transcribed by Vince Z. Mercogliano on X.



Trocheck also indicated that he and the rest of the Rangers leadership group was informed of the new captaincy prior to the rest of the team.

“They kind of revealed it to us before they revealed it to everybody else. I mean, it's not on us to make a decision,” he said. “It's up to them. Dru (Drury) is who makes the decision, ultimately. Him and Sully and the rest of the coaching staff got together a few times over the summer. It's not an easy decision.”

Article Continues Below

Split between the Canucks and the Rangers, Miller scored 22 goals with 48 assists in 72 games last season.

JT Miller was re-acquired by the Rangers from the Canucks

Miller was originally selected with the 11th overall pick by the Rangers in 2011, and spent the first portion of his NHL career with the team before he was dealt in a blockbuster trade along with Ryan McDonagh, to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Libor Hájek, Brett Howden, Vladislav Namestnikov, a 2018 first-round pick and a conditional 2019 second-round pick.

Miller has also played for the Canucks, by whom he was acquired in June 2019. Internationally, he's represented the United States in the 2012 and 2013 World Junior Championships.

He's skated in 871 career NHL games, scoring 260 goals with 449 assists. He's also added 12 goals and 44 assists in 91 career playoff games.