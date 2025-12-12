The Cleveland Browns will be without at least four key offensive weapons when they face the Chicago Bears in Week 15. After ruling out offensive linemen Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller, the team confirmed tight end David Njoku and running back Dylan Sampson will both miss the game.

Njoku is listed as out with a knee injury, while Sampson will be sidelined due to hand and calf ailments. The skill players were two of seven Browns already ruled out on Friday's injury report.

Browns have ruled out TE David Njoku and RB Dylan Sampson for Sunday's game at Chicago against the Bears.

Star cornerback Denzel Ward has also already been ruled out, along with defensive tackle Adin Huntington. Quarterback DeShaun Watson, who has not played a snap all year due to his Achilles injury, is the seventh player listed as out.

Njoku's absence further fuels rookie Harold Fannin Jr.'s recent hot streak. Fannin has been on fire since Shedeur Sanders took over the offense, culminating with a career-high eight catches, 114 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 14.

Sampson has slowly seen his role in the offense increase, even while playing behind fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins. The Tennessee product managed just four rushing yards in Week 14, but caught five passes for 64 receiving yards in the loss.

Browns' offense severely shorthanded in Week 15

The Browns' Week 15 injury report is already concerning, but it could receive more absences later in the week. Joel Bitonio, Mason Graham and Cedric Tillman are listed as questionable after logging limited practice sessions on Friday.

Bitonio's potential absence would decimate the Browns' offensive line and leave Sanders with just one starter up front. Cleveland is already without center Ethan Pocic, who suffered a season-ending injury against the Tennessee Titans.

As good as Cleveland's offense looked against the bottom-feeding Titans, it is already facing a severe uphill battle against the Bears. Chicago enters the matchup seeking vengeance after losing its place atop the NFC North to the Green Bay Packers in Week 14.