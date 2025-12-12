The Dallas Cowboys will be facing the Minnesota Vikings this week, and they have a mixed bag of injury updates for some of their players. On defense, Trevon Diggs and Jadeveon Clowney have been the two people many have had their eyes on, and it looks like their status will be up in the air for the game, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“Cowboys list Trevon Diggs, Jake Ferguson and Jadeveon Clowney as questionable for Sunday,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Diggs has been on the injured list since Oct. 25, as he's dealt with soreness in both knees and a concussion. He's not in concussion protocol, but he has been rehabbing both of his knees. A few days ago, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Diggs needed to do more in his rehab to get taken off of the injured list, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas News.

In terms of Trevon, he’s still in the ramp period,” Schottenheimer said. “I think he does feel healthy, I know he wants to play, but at the end of the day, we have to do what we think is the best interest of not just him, but also the football team, and when you miss some time, there’s the ramp-up period. It is not just for your body, but for your mind and figuring out some of the defense, and there’s some new faces in the huddle and things like that. So again, love him as a player, but ultimately he’s got to show us he’s ready to do everything the right way.”

Clowney missed last week's game against the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury and was a limited participant in practice this week. It seems like he has made progress, and there's a real chance that he could suit up against the Vikings.