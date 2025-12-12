Michigan football has been the talk around sports with the firing of head coach Sherrone Moore after he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Other things have come out as well, as Moore was arrested and facing stalking and home invasion charges.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach and former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was recently asked about the news, and he didn't have much to say.

“Still processing that,” Harbaugh said. “One of our equipment guys told me while we were walking off the field on Thursday. Still processing that, like a lot of people, I'm sure.”

